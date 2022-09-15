Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 2,292,656 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $740,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.24 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

