Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,316,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $625,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $160.23 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

