Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,204,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,431 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $951,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

