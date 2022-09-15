Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 732,973 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $682,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $52,751,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

