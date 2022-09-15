Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,261,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488,016 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,123,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 85,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.