Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,284,052 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,387,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,284,052 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $723,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,582,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,259,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

BMRN stock opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

