Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,829,336 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,947,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,829,336 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $784,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

