Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,898 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,088,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 180.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $626.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $666.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.86. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $873.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

