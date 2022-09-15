Capital Research Global Investors Sells 504,573 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,333,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,573 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $536,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 810,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 109,399 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
WH stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on WH shares. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
