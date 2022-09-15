Capital Research Global Investors Sells 53,567 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,271,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,567 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $564,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $247.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

