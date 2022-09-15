Capital Research Global Investors Sells 6,444,231 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,423,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,444,231 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,645,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.06. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.