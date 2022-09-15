Capital Research Global Investors Sells 7,057,432 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,218,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057,432 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $625,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after buying an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,410,000 after buying an additional 1,397,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

