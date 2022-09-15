Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922,058 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,390,355 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in SEA were worth $469,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

