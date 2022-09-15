Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,214,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 619,672 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $878,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

