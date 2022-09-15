Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,947,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 581,847 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $671,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

