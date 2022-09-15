Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,726,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Ryanair were worth $896,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ryanair by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

