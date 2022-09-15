Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106,638 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $500,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $508.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

