Capital World Investors Acquires 1,006,276 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.11% of Bunge worth $1,895,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

NYSE BG opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

