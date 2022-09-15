Capital World Investors Acquires 456,437 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,437 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.09% of agilon health worth $920,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

agilon health Price Performance

AGL stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,393,032.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $215,757.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,902,679 shares of company stock valued at $289,930,994. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

