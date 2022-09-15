Capital World Investors Acquires 5,680,728 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $979,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $208.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

