Capital World Investors Buys 1,872,595 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $1,685,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,663 shares of company stock worth $27,752,445. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ZI stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.