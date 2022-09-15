Capital World Investors Buys 388,302 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.13% of RingCentral worth $1,356,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

