Capital World Investors Cuts Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,261,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,405,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Zendesk worth $1,354,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,361,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,746,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,735,000 after purchasing an additional 717,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,598 in the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

