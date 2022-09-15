Capital World Investors Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,134,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092,231 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $968,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

