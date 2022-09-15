Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,849,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,165,845 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,325,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.27 and its 200 day moving average is $232.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.