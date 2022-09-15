Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,511,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221,535 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,047,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE:BAM opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

