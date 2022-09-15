Capital World Investors Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $979,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 829,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 775,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,248,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,429,000 after acquiring an additional 622,831 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

