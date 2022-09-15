Capital World Investors Has $1.23 Billion Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,227,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.54. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

