Capital World Investors Has $1.33 Billion Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $1,327,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $69.00 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

