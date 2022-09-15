Capital World Investors Has $1.60 Billion Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,901,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,812,758 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $1,601,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,037,000 after buying an additional 103,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 537,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,050 shares of company stock valued at $421,298 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

