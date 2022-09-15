Capital World Investors Has $1.70 Billion Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,993,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,014 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,696,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 84.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 85,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Zoetis by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 112,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,072,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5 %

ZTS opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

