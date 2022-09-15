Capital World Investors Has $927.48 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $927,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.22 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.