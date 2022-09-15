Capital World Investors Has $962.73 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,503,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $962,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

