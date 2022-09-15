Capital World Investors Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,258 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,345,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $360.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

