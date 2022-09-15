Capital World Investors Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 354,332 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,130,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SHW opened at $225.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.52 and its 200 day moving average is $249.76.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.