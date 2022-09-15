Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,779 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $945,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $960.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $862.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,913.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.