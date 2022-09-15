Capital World Investors Purchases 15,195,534 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,741,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

