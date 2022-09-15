Capital World Investors Purchases 1,898,084 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,085,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $190.96 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average of $191.89.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

