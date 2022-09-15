Capital World Investors Purchases 26,600 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,650,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.12% of NovoCure worth $1,048,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 106,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $252,691. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $88.06 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.79.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

