Capital World Investors Purchases 56,023 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,419,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,721.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,542.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,464.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $10,246,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

