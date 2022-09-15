Capital World Investors Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,713,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $129.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $190.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

