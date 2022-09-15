Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,809 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,410,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 625,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

