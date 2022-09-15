Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,236,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,169,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,944,000 after acquiring an additional 600,431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

