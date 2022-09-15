Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.10% of AES worth $1,669,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

