Capital World Investors Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,663,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,039,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,392,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.