Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,482,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837,539 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Snap were worth $917,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,155,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,990 in the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.