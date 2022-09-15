Capital World Investors Sells 1,089,451 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,596,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,055,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

