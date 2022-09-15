Capital World Investors Sells 1,765,930 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,734,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765,930 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Catalent were worth $968,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 41.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 452.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 106,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $91.90 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

