Capital World Investors Sells 177,617 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,715,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,617 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,320,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $250.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

