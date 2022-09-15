Capital World Investors Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,136,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,165,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after acquiring an additional 217,744 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $385.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.92 and a 12-month high of $774.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.